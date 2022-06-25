Woman found in possession of bank card stolen from Nenagh Leisure Centre gym
A probation report has been sought by Nenagh District Court on a woman who was found in possession of a stolen bank card.
Chantelle McDonagh of Caravan 1, Castle Park, Athy, county Kildare, pleaded to the offence at Banba Square, Nenagh, on October 3, 2019.
The court heard that the victim had their car keys stolen while in the gym at Nenagh Leisure Centre.
The victim’s car had then been stolen, but recovered, and the bank card had been in it.
The court heard that Ms McDonagh had 18 previous convictions, the majority of which were for theft.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case to September 22, 2022, for a probation report and victim personal statement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.