WATCH: Padraic Maher urges Tipp motorists to slow down

Padraic Maher has urged the public in Tipperary to slow down as the number of people dead on Irish roads so far this year currently sits at 83.

Former Tipp hurler Maher, delivered the message on his social media last night, and was joined by numerous prominent figures in denouncing speeding and reckless driving. See video below

As part of the Be a Lifesaver Road Safety initiative, An Garda Síochána commenced a social media campaign, #SlowDown at 2pm yesterday (Monday) in response to the rising number of fatalities on our roads and to highlight the importance of slowing down and driving carefully.

The aim of this campaign is to encourage all roads users in Carlow and across Ireland to modify their behaviour on our roads and to encourage all age groups to think about road safety and how they can influence the behaviours of others.

In recent years, Ireland has reduced road deaths through a collective effort. We all have a role to play in saving lives.