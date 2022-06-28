Search

28 Jun 2022

Shock! Vandals again damage newly-planted trees in Nenagh car park

Shock! Vandals again damage newly-planted trees in Nenagh car park

One of the trees that was damaged in John's Lane car park, Nenagh

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The public has been asked to keep an eye out for anyone committing vandalism in the John’s Lane car park, Nenagh, after the local Municipal District Council was forced to replace damaged trees.

District administrator Rosemary Joyce told Nenagh Municipal District Council’s June meeting that trees had been damaged and replaced, but, unfortunately, had been damaged a second time.

“This is so unfortunate when so much work went into the planting,” she said, urging the public to report any such vandalism to the local gardaí.

“We will replace the trees again,” she said. “Thankfully, it is not a major problem around Nenagh.”

