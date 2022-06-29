Search

29 Jun 2022

Tipperary TD’s welcome the opening of the Regional Women’s Health Hub in Nenagh

Tipperary TD's welcome the opening of the Regional Women's Health Hub

Tipperary TD’s welcome the opening of the Regional Women’s Health Hub

29 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

The opening of the new Regional Women's Health hub has garnered praise from Tipperary TDs.

The new hub consists of the ambulatory gynaecology and menopause clinics and a subfertility clinic to open later this year.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly visited Tipperary last week to open the new Regional Hub for Women’s Health at Nenagh Hospital.


Jackie Cahill

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill said the facility was great for women's health in the region and showed the commitment to funding for Nenagh Hospital.

"It's an excellent facility. It will be a great improvement for women's health and a major improvement for the midwest,” said Mr Cahill.

Mr Cahill, who accompanied the Minister on his visit, also said he was struck by Dr Casey'sCasey’s presentation.

He called the figures given for the number of women whose lives are severely affected by menopause 'staggering.'

Martin Browne

Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne also welcomed the facility.

“For too long, we have seen deficiencies in the care afforded to women. This is a welcome step in seeking to resolve that. I welcome any move that is made to improve access to diagnostics and treatment, thereby reducing the need for fewer hospital visits and hopefully reducing wait times for women,” said Mr Browne.

He also acknowledged the impact of menopause and welcomed the new clinic and the fertility clinic open later this year.

Mr Browne also said he was happy to see an 'enhanced role' given to Nenagh Hospital, with the situation in UHL being of such concern.

However, he said it is now time to work on other areas of women's rights live gender-based violence.

Michael Lowry
Independent TD Michael Lowry called the opening a proud day for Nenagh Hospital.

"This is a proud day for Nenagh Hospital and for the people of the region. It is a most welcome addition to the services offered at the Hospital for women who, until now, have had to travel long distances for this level of care," said Mr Lowry.

"The aim of the Women’s Health Hub is to improve women’s health through a new Model of Care under the HSE’s National Women’s and Infants health programme. It will give women speedier access to services and aims to cut hospital admissions," Mr Lowry added.

