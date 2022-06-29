Nenagh motorist is given suspended sentence and banned for dangerous driving

A motorist who was involved in a series of dangerous driving incidents has been given a number of suspended sentences by Nenagh District Court.

Declan Ryan of Patrickswell, Carrig, Boher, Nenagh, pleaded at an earlier court to a number of dangerous driving charges on September 9, 2021.

He also pleaded to having no insurance and drink driving at Capparoe, Nenagh, on September 15, 2020.

The court heard that on September 9, 2021, the gardaí observed a car with a loud exhaust driving with excessive speed at Streame, Nenagh.

The driver drove through the roundabout on the incorrect side and took the roundabout at Cudville, travelling at speeds up to 120km/h towards Gortlandroe.

The driver failed to slow at Richmond roundabout and at Hogan’s Pass turned left and switched off their lights.

The car took a sharp right at Tullamore Park and came to a sudden halt.

The gardaí then followed the driver through the fields.

In relation to the incident at Capparoe, Mr Ryan had crashed into a tree, injuring himself. He had a blood alcohol reading of 144mgs of alcohol per 100mls f blood. He had also pleaded to having no insurance.

Mr Ryan’s solicitor, Liz McKeever, said that her client unfortunately had not gone for treatment after the Capparoe incident and found himself in trouble 12 months later.

He had since attended residential treatment and was attending meetings.

Mr Ryan was now working full time and had completed a Fetac course.

Ms McKeever said that Mr Ryan had had addiction and mental health issues but there had been no issues since September 2021.

“He is a very different person to what he was in September 2021,” she said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath jailed Mr Ryan for a total of four months, suspended for two years, on his own bond of €500 for the offences at Streame and Hogan’s Pass. She banned him from driving for a total of four years.

He was given four months in prison, suspended for two years on his own bond of €500, for driving without insurance, on the same date.

Mr Ryan was fined €250 and banned from driving for four years for drink driving at Capparoe.

A charge of no insurance was taken into account.