Nenagh Walking Club to visit Cloughjordan ecovillage for a siúlóid trí Ghailege
The thick mist did not dampen the spirits of the Nenagh walkers as they climbed Moylussa on summer solstice last Tuesday evening.
The 12 0’Clock Hills hike took place in brighter conditions on Thursday and was most enjoyable.
Lannigans Tower was climbed on Sunday and walkers seemed to avoid the showers for the most part.
This Thursday, June 30, is a moderate 3-4 hour hike on the East Clare Way. Registration and further details may be had by contacting Willie on 087-6633577
Beidh an chéad siúlóid eile trí Ghaeilge ar siúl ar Satharn, Iúil 2. Teacht le chéíle ag Páirc CLG Cloch Shiúrdáin, 10rn. Turas 1.5- 2 uair a chloig tríd an éicráid (eco village) agus Coill, Cnoc na Craoibhe (Knocknacree)
Gnáthfheisteas siúlóide riachtanach. Beidh fáilte roimh cách.
Clárú agus tuilleadh eolais le Bernie ag 086-8930043.
Next Sunday, July 3, will be a social scenic walk from O’Brien’s Bridge to Clonlara by the river and canal. Registration and further details from Jenny, 085-1224784
Put on the raincoat and join us on some of these great walks.
