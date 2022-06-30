FIXTURES: Club action enters semi-final fare this weekend

County Tipperary
03-07-2022 (Sun)
Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Final
Tipperary V Offaly in UPMC Nowlan Park 1.30
North Tipperary
01-07-2022 (Fr)
Kellys of Fantane Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Borrisokane V Shannon Rovers in Puckane 7.30
02-07-2022 (Sat)
Savvy Kitchens Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Burgess V Portroe in Nenagh 4.30
Roscrea V Silvermines in Cloughjordan 5.15
Hi B Restaurant/Bar Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Kiladangan V Toomevara in Nenagh 6.30
Nenagh Éire Óg V Templederry Kenyons in Cloughjordan 7.15
03-07-2022 (Sun)
Kellys of Fantane Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Lorrha V Moneygall in Roscrea 7.00
Mid Tipperary
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19B Hurling Championship
Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og V Loughmore Castleiney in Outside Field, Thurles 7.00
01-07-2022 (Fri)
Thurles Credit Union JBH Championship
Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Moycarkey-Borris, Gortnahoe 19:45
Thurles Sarsfields V Thurles Gaels, Outside Field Thurles 19:45
Knock V Clonakenny, Clonmore 19:45,
Holycross/Ballycahill V Moyne/Templetuohy, Holycross
Centenary Agri Mid SHC
In Boherlahan Drom-Inch V Moycarkey-Borris 19:00,
02-07-2022 (Sat)
Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final
JK Brackens V Upperchurch Drombane in Holycross 7.00
Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Templetuohy, Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Clonakenny 19:30
03-07-2022 (Sun)
Thurles Credit Union JBH Championship
Thurles Sarsfields V Thurles Gaels in Outside Field, Thurles 7.00
Templemore, JK Brackens V Drom-Inch 19:00
Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Littleton, Moyne/Templetuohy V Thurles Sarsfields 19:3
South Tipperary
01-07-2022 (Fri)
Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final
St Mary’s V Carrick Swans in Ardfinnan 7.30
JBH League
St Patricks V Mullinahone in Cloneen 7.45
02-07-2022 (Sat)
JAH Championship
Fethard V Clonmel Óg in Monroe 7.00
JBH League
Ballybacon Grange V Cahir in Goatenbridge 7.00
CLCG Bal tha Pirn, Skeheenarinky V Clerihan 19:00,
South Tipp Senior Hurling Championship
In Pairc na nEala, Carrick, Mullinahone V Killenaule 19:00,
04-07-2022 (Mon)
JAH Championship
Father Sheehys V St Marys in Goatenbridge 7.45
Ballylooby Castlegrace V Killenaule in Davin Park, Carrick 7.45
Cloneen, Ballingarry V Carrick Swan 19:45,
West Tipperary
30-06-2022 (Thu)
Senior Football Championship Final
Rockwell Rovers V Arravale Rovers in Annacarty 7.30
JAF Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Solohead in Pairc Clocaim Dundrum 7.45
01-07-2022 (Fri)
JAF Championship
Emly V Arravale Rovers in Emly 7.45
02-07-2022 (Sat)
Intermediate Football Final
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Golden Kilfeacle in New Inn 7.45
