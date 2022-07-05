Bill Mullaney steps down as Tipperary senior camogie manager

Tipperary Senior Camogie manager Bill Mullaney has informed Tipperary Camogie County Board that after 5 years at the helm he is stepping down as manager.

All in Tipperary Camogie wish to sincerely acknowledge Bill’s years of dedication to Tipperary Camogie first as a minor selector, then manager where he guided the county to Munster and All-Ireland honours in 2016, later as a senior selector and since 2018 as senior manager.

From 2018-2020 he also managed the Tipperary Intermediate team winning a National league in 2019 while also guiding both the senior and intermediate team to All-Ireland semi-finals.

Bill’s contribution and dedication to Tipperary Camogie has been immense. Along with his backroom team he brought Tipperary camogie to a new level of professionalism and higher standards.

In his 5 years as senior manager Tipperary reached 4 senior All-Ireland semi-finals in a row - a huge feat considering prior to 2018 our last semi-final appearance was in 2008.

His passion and knowledge of the game is first class while his loyalty and dedication to his players is second to none. While the silverware that he so badly desired did not come his way Bill can be very proud of all that he achieved and as a county we are forever grateful for all his years’ service.