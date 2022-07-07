Tipperary's version of Downton Abbey goes on sale for huge €3 million

Rocklow House is a substantial late 18th century period residence with gate lodge, standing on approximately 40.5 hectares, and has a storied history in which has left a beautiful estate in its wake.
