Temperatures may reach 24 degrees this weekend in the Premier County
Met Éireann is expecting a cloudy but warm weekend ahead for Tipperary.
The forecast is for cloudy or partly cloudy conditions, with it being brighter in the north of the county.
The lowest temperatures are expected to be 12°C and the highest of 24°C on Saturday.
On Sunday, temperatures look to be between 11°C and 24°C.
Munster on Saturday
For Munster, Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with some rain in places and spells of sunshine in the afternoon.
Met Éireann says the highest temperatures will be around 20 to 23 degrees with light north to northwest breezes.
