12 Jul 2022

Results from a hectic schedule of Tipp GAA games last weekend

12 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Mid Tipperary

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Hire U19 A Hurling Championship

Holycross Ballycahill 2-22 Drom & Inch 1-21

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship

Upperchurch Drombane 3-18 Holycross Ballycahill 1-18

Boherlahan Dualla 2-13 Loughmore Castleiney 1-16

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Drom & Inch 1-29 Moyne Templetuohy 0-14

JK Brackens 0-24 Knock 1-13

Thurles Gaels 1-17 Gortnahoe Glengoole 0-17

Holycross Ballycahill 2-10 Clonakenny 1-11

Moycarkey Borris 1-14 Killea 1-13

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship

Loughmore Castleiney 8-23 Killea 0-13

Thurles Sarsfields 3-12 Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-15

Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling Final

Clonakenny 5-20 Moyne Templetuohy 0-21

Centenary Agri Senior Hurling Final

JK Brackens 0-19 Drom & Inch 1-15

North Tipperary

U19 A Hurling Championship

Toomevara 2-16 Kiladangan 1-13

Silvermines 3-8 Ballina 1-7

U19 B Hurling Championship

Ballinahinch/Templederry 1-12 Portroe 0-12

Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-12 Borris-Ileigh 0-18

Junior A Hurling Championship

Roscrea 4-21 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-13

Toomevara 1-14 Borris-Ileigh 0-17

Junior B Hurling Championship

Lorrha 2-20 Borrisokane 1-8

Kiladangan 2-30 Shannon Rovers 1-12

Ballina 0-27 Moneygall 0-15

Newport 2-24 Burgess 0-12

Knockshegowna 0-19 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-11

Savvy Kitchens Premier Intermediate Hurling Final

Portroe 2-24 Roscrea 2-23 AET

Hi-Bernian Inn Bar/Restaurant Senior Hurling Final

Nenagh Éire Óg 2-20 Kiladangan 2-18

West Tipperary

U19 A Hurling Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-19 Clonoulty Rossmore 2-15

U19 B Hurling Championship

Arravale Rovers 3-13 Cappawhite Gaels 2-16

Rockwell/Rosegreen 4-15 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 3-17

Intermediate Hurling Semi-Finals

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-25 Arravale Rovers 2-17

Golden Kilfeacle 2-21 Cappawhite 1-20

Premier Intermediate Hurling Final

Cashel King Cormacs 1-25 Sean Treacys 1-20

Senior Hurling Final

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-20 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-19

Junior A Hurling CHampionship

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 4-13 Cashel King Cormacs 3-14

Junior B Hurling Championship

Clonoulty Rossmore 3-23 Arravale Rovers 0-11

Solohead 3-26 Emly 0-8

Cappawhite 2-21 Golden Kilfeacle 1-7

South Tipperary

U19 A Hurling CHampionship

Mullinahone 2-18 St Mary’s 1-12

U19 B Hurling Championship

Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-20 Ballybacon Grange 1-11

Ballingarry 4-17 Clonmel Óg 0-10

Moyle Rovers 4-18 Knockmealdown Gaels 3-10

St Patricks 3-17 Fethard 1-14

Junior A Hurling Championship

Ballingarry 4-15 Killenaule 0-13

Mullinahone 1-20 St Patricks 1-17

Newcastle 2-14 Carrick Swans 1-13

Fethard 5-14 St Marys 3-15

Junior B Hurling Championship

Cahir 1-12 Ballybacon Grange 1-12

Intermediate Hurling Final

Kilsheelan Kilcash 2-17 Ballingarry 1-12

Senior Hurling Final

Carrick Swans 1-21 Mullinahone 1-17

News

