Opening round county club championship fixtures announced

The draw has been made for the first rounds of the Tipperary club hurling and football championships which are due to start later this month. See draw below.
Hurling fare gets underway on the weekend of July 23/24 while the football action takes centre stage the following week of July 30/31.
Round 2 will see the winners of round 1 face the winners of round One, and losers of Round 1 against the other losers of round one.
In the event of a draw in a game in round 1, the first team listed will be deemed winners for round 2 purposes.
County Championship First Round Draws 2022
Senior Hurling, 16 Teams - 4 Groups of 4x4
Group 1: Clonoulty Rossmore v Nenagh Éire Óg; Kilruane MacDonaghs v Moycarkey Borris
Group 2: Templederry Kenyons v Drom & Inch; Borris-Ileigh v Thurles Sarsfields
Group 3: Mullinahone v Toomevara; Upperchurch Drombane v Holycross Ballycahill
Group 4: Kiladangan v Loughmore Castleiney; Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill v JK Brackens
Premier Intermediate Hurling, 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4x4
Group 1: Newport v St Marys; Sean Treacys v Burgess
Group 2: Moyne Templetuohy v Silvermines; Roscrea v Kiladangan
Group 3: Thurles Sarsfields B v Ballina; Killenaule v Gortnahoe Glengoole
Group 4: Cashel King Cormacs v Clonakenny; Carrick Swans v Portroe
Intermediate Hurling, 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4x4
Group 1: Ballybacon Grange v Cappawhite; Ballingarry v Moneygall
Group 2: Borrisokane v Skeheenarinky; Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Ballinahinch
Group 3: Arravale Rovers v Drom & Inch; Shannon Rovers v Kilsheelan Kilcash
Group 4: Carrick Davins v Lorrha; Golden Kilfeacle v Boherlahan Dualla
County Championship First Round Draws 2022
Senior Football, 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4x4
Group 1: Cahir v Upperchurch Drombane; Clonmel Commercials v Killenaule
Group 2: Rockwell Rovers v Drom & Inch; Moyle Rovers v Kilsheelan Kilcash
Group 3: Loughmore Castleiney v Ardfinnan; Aherlow v Moycarkey Borris
Group 4: Ballyporeen v Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill; Arravale Rovers v JK Brackens
Intermediate Football, 15 Teams – 4 Groups of 3x4 and 1x3
Group 1: Fr Sheehys v Golden Kilfeacle; Moyle Rovers v Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
Group 2: Borrisokane v Mullinahone; Ballina v Moyne Templetuohy
Group 3: JK Brackens v Clonmel Óg; Fethard v Clonmel Commercials
Group 4: Clonoulty Rossmore bye; Loughmore Castleiney v Grangemockler Ballyneale
