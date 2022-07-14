Sacked Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar extremely disappointed with Board decision

Sacked Tipperary senior hurling Manager Colm Bonnar has expressed his "extreme disappointment" at the decision of the Tipperary County GAA Board to "relieve him of his duties".

In an exclusive statement the Cashel native said that the Tipperary senior hurling team is in a transition and rebuilding period and he outlined how he had laid plans for 2023 before the executive committee prior to getting a phone call informing him that he was no longer required to take up duties with the senior team.

"I am extremely disappointed with the decision of the executive committee of Tipperary GAA regarding my position as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

Colm Bonnar pictured above with selector Johnny Enright.

"The terms of reference I was given for my 3 year term was stated clearly by the Executive Committee at the Tipperary convention in December 2021 where it was stated that Tipperary were entering a transition and a rebuilding period. The manager will need time to add new players to the panel and patience was urged for this rebuild.



"I presented a detailed presentation to the 15 person Executive yesterday evening (Wednesday), this encompassed

my review of 2022 and my plans for 2023. I have since been informed by the County Board that I am no longer in the position of Tipperary senior hurling manager for the coming years.



"I am an honourable and a very committed Tipperary man, with an experienced management career, who has always giving my heart and soul to Tipperary hurling, both as a player and manager. I took on this task in good faith.

"Tipperary hurling will always be in my heart and I wish all involved the best of luck as I again become a passionate supporter of our great county team," a clearly hurting Bonner said.

Coach Tommy Dunne and selector Paul Curran had already indicated that they were stepping aside, and Colm and selector Johnny Enright were in the throes of making arrangements for the 2023 season, when news of their dismissal emerged. It is understood that the Board had met with some of the senior players in the panel prior to the decision being taken by the executive committee.