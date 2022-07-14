Search

14 Jul 2022

WOW: Nenagh judge hands down massive fine to motorist speeding on motorway

WOW: Nenagh judge hands down massive fine to motorist speeding on motorway

WOW: Nenagh judge hands down massive fine to motorist speeding on motorway

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A motorist who was 50km/h over the motorway speed limit at Clashnevin, Nenagh, pleaded to careless driving at Nenagh District Court.

John Cross, 50 St Lawrence’s Park, Garryowen, Limerick, had been charged with dangerous driving on May 16, 2020,  due to the excessive speed, but Judge Cephas Power accepted a plea to the lesser charge of careless driving.

The court heard that Mr Cross had told the garda who stopped him that he had been returning from feeding horses in Laois.
Mr Cross's counsel, appealing for Mr Cross not to be disqualified, said that Mr Cross was the sole driver in his family.

Mr Cross had not taken notice of the speed he had been travelling when he had been stopped.

Judge Power described the speed as “significantly over the 120km/h speed limit”, but he said that he would give  Mr Cross the benefit of the doubt that he hadn’t realised how fast he was travelling.

Judge Power fined Mr Cross €700 and did not impose a disqualification.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media