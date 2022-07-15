Nenagh court seeks probation report on man found with counterfeit notes
A probation report has been sought by Nenagh District Court on a man charged with handling counterfeit currency.
Conor Bradley of Cooleen, Birdhill, is charged with having 47 counterfeit €20 notes at Five Alley, Nenagh, on December 29, 2019.
Judge Cephas Power agreed to a request by Mr Bradley’s solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, for a probation report and adjourned the matter to October 21, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.