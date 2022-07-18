BREAKING: Liam Cahill appointed as Tipperary senior hurling manager

The management committee of Tipperary GAA met this evening and have agreed to appoint Liam Cahill Ballingarry, as Tipperary senior hurling manager for a three-year term.

Liam first became involved in inter county management in 2007 as a minor hurling selector with Tipperary and later went on to manage the minor hurling team between 2014 and 2017, winning two Munster and one All Ireland title.

In a statement, Tipperary GAA, said: "Liam then went on to manage the Tipperary under 21 hurlers in 2018 winning the All Ireland that year. In 2019 Liam guided the Tipperary under 20 hurlers to Munster and All Ireland titles in what was the inaugural year of the competition. Between 2020 and 2022, Liam was the manager of the Waterford senior hurling team where he guided his side to Munster and All Ireland finals in 2020 and a national league title in 2022."

Speaking following his appointment, Liam said: “After managing the Tipperary underage teams to success in the past, it is a huge honour for myself, my family and my club to be appointed the Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager. I look forward to the challenges that lay ahead and will commence the assembly of my backroom team in the coming weeks."

Liam will be joined on the management team by Toomevara’s Michael Bevans who has worked with Liam as a coach for a number of inter county teams in the past.

"Additional members of Liam’s management team will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Liam’s appointment will now go to the next county committee meeting for final ratification.

"We wish Liam and his management team the very best of luck over the coming years."