Nenagh gardaí arrest two males for suspected drink driving in separate incidents
The gardaí in the Nenagh District arrested two males over the past week on suspicion of drink driving.
A male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after he was stopped in Nenagh on Sunday last.
He was conveyed to Nenagh Garda Station where a file is being prepared for the DPP.
Another male was arrested on suspicion of a similar offence in Newport at approximately 11pm on Monday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.