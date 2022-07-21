COLUMN: Cahill appointment brings with it renewed hope for Tipperary hurling

The last week has been absolutely bonkers from a Tipperary perspective.

In a week where much of the attention would have fallen on the All-Ireland final between Limerick and Kilkenny, but GAA people in Tipperary will have been somewhat pleased with the distraction although the manner of the eventual outcome of Liam Cahill’s succession has left some noses out of joint.

Whatever people’s opinions are, the series of events has led to Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans taking charge and it will bring with it renewed hope and some expectations with it.

It is fair to say that Cahill was the obvious choice once we learned of Bonnar’s removal last week, and with a large cohort of the current senior panel having gone through the hands of Cahill at underage level, it is a choice that makes the most sense.

Cahill has received some criticism amongst Tipperary supporters after Liam Sheedy stepped down last year, and it was largely expected that Cahill would be installed as his successor after being overlooked for the job at the start of 2019,

His subsequent decision to commit to Waterford for another year was not received well by many around the Premier, with some seeing that decision as a slight for being overlooked for Sheedy.

But that’s ancient history now, and the reception to Cahill’s appointment has been largely positive, and it’s amazing how much people are willing to forgive and forget after suffering through the turbulent year which was 2021.

Cahill’s record as a manager has been extremely impressive, and with such an intimate knowledge of the players involved, he will surely attract a few more back to the fray who were missing in action last year.

The likes of Bryan O’Mara and Ciaran Connolly will surely be invited into training when the collective sessions resume in preparation for next year, and they will know what Cahill can bring to the set up.

Another man who might be convinced to return by the Ballingarry man could be Kilruane MacDonaghs man Jerome Cahill, who was one of the stars of Cahill’s U21 and U20 All-Ireland winning sides, but has refused to commit to intercounty hurling since those wins.

Add to that then, the possible returns of Willie Connors and Niall O’Meara and the panel quickly will have a fresh, but experienced look to it.

The timing was just right too, with club action set to return this weekend, Cahill can take stock of his options and see what he has at his disposal.

As disastrous a year as 2021 was, there is still a big cohort of players coming into their prime from strong underage teams, and with Cahill’s knowledge of them, the hope would be he can hit the ground running with these lads.

He had a massive influence on a Waterford team that went from not winning a single championship game in 2019, to All-Ireland finalists the following year, and we would certainly take the hand off anyone who offered us that prospect going into 2023.