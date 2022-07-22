Search

22 Jul 2022

Speeding Nenagh motorist's trailer 'would be hopping off the road'

Speeding Nenagh motorist's trailer 'would be hopping off the road'

Speeding Nenagh motorist's trailer 'would be hopping off the road'

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A learner driver was detected speeding while towing a trailer on a vehicle that had a two-year-old child who was unrestrained in the front passenger seat, Nenagh District Court was told.

Garda Mark Rabbitte told the court that he stopped Edward Harty, 28, of Barr an Chnoic, Nenagh, on the M7 at Gortmore, Nenagh, on April 15, 2021.

The court heard that Mr Harty was towing a single-axle trailer at a speed of 114km/h when the limit for the vehicle was 80km/h.

Mr Harty was a holder of a learner permit but there were no L plates on his vehicle and the left rear tyre of the vehicle was badly worn, said Garda Rabbitte.

A spot fine notice had been issued but remained unpaid.

“Travelling at 114 km/h the trailer would be hopping off the road,” remarked Judge Andrew Cody.

“Yes, very likely,” replied Garda Rabbitte.

The judge imposed a fine of €100 for the worn tyre, €50 for no L plates and €300 for having a child unrestrained.

A fine of €100 and a three-month driving ban was imposed on the speeding charge, while a charge of being unaccompanied by a qualified driver was taken into account.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media