MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan
The Thomas MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan is looking for volunteers.
According to I-Vol, The National Volunteering Database, the centre is looking for someone to give two hours a week to provide assistance and information to visitors and sell merchandise.
Those interested should contact the Tipperary Volunteer Centre.
