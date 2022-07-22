Met Éireann expect some rain this weekend, but the warm weather is set to stay in Tipperary

It will be cloudy this weekend, but warm weather is set to stay in Tipperary
Met Éireann is reporting cloudy but warm weather this weekend with some light showers throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, temperatures will range from the lowest, 14°C and the highest at 22°C.
Light rain is expected in the morning, especially in the county's north.
On Sunday lowest temperatures are expected to be around 13°C or 14°C, with the highest at 20°C.
Rain is expected throughout the afternoon.
Munster - Saturday
Met Éireann is expecting outbreaks of rain, heavier in the morning.
Rain will continue into the afternoon and evening.
Highest temperatures of 18°C to 22°C degrees.
They also expect moderate to fresh southerly winds, stronger at the coast.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.