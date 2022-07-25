Late Liam Ryan point saves Toome in draw with Mullinahone

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship - Round 1

Toomevara 3-12

Mullinahone 2-15

Eoin Kelly came off the bench with six minutes remaining to inspire a CJ Kickhams’ rally that earned them a division of the spoils with Toomevara who looked to be heading for a comfortable win in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship group 3, round one encounter at Semple Stadium on Saturday last.

The former Tipp great did not start because of injury but with Mullinahone six points down with six minutes to play, he was introduced.

He pointed a free, set up a 58th minute goal for Martin Kehoe, and three minutes later netted a penalty to put his side ahead, but Toome, fortunate with an extended period of added time, snatched a levelling point from Liam Ryan in the 66th minute to avoid what would have been an embarrassing defeat.

The best of the action in a rather modest encounter came in those closing minutes and while Toome may have been a shade fortunate to have had time enough to equalise, it was no more than they deserved.

The result leaves both sides well placed in their group facing into second round games against Upperchurch-Drombane and Holycross-Ballycahill.

Had Toome lost they would have had every reason to be dismayed. They looked to be coasting when they reached half way with a 3-9 to 0-9 advantage. Despite Alan Ryan’s goal after two minutes for Toome, Mullinahone were making the early running, with Mikey O'Shea proving a hot handful for the Toome defence as the South side moved 0-6 to 1-1 clear after 11 minutes.

Toome then enjoyed a great spell, Jack Delaney punishing a misjudged puck-out with Toome’s second goal after 18 minutes putting them 2-3 to 0-6 ahead. Five minutes later Delaney had his second and Toome’s third goal putting the North lads very much in the driving seat at half-time(3-9 to 0-9).

After 19 minutes of the second half the sides had shared eight points and Mullinahone were still six behind entering the closing stages with no sign of a surge to make up the leeway.

Enter Eoin Kelly and Mullinahone looked far more purposeful and Toome became unsettled. Kelly pointed a free before Martin Kehoe, set up by Kelly, shot a 58th minute goal to leave just two points between the sides (1-15 to 3-11).

Toome’s unease became even more pronounced and when Mikey O'Shea was fouled in the 61st minute, Eoin Kelly rifled home the resulting penalty to put Mullinahone ahead.

As injury time moved beyond the three minutes announced, Toome had two chances to level before, in the 66th minute, their joint captain Liam Ryan surged forward to shoot the equaliser.

It was a thrilling finish to a tame enough encounter and both sides were relieved to get through unbeaten.

Kelly’s intervention was the main talking point afterwards but were it not for the solid work of Mikey O'Shea, Jack Shelly, Colin Shelly, Eoin O'Dwyer, and Eoin Fennelly, the game would have been out of their reach at that stage.

There will be some soul-searching in Toomevara as to how they let this game almost slip from their grasp. They shot fifteen wides, opportunities which could have really sealed the issue for them and they will need to address this issue before their next game. Jake Ryan, Jason Ryan, Jack Ryan, Jack Delaney, Conor O'Meara and Kevin McCarthy were their top performers.

Toomevara: Rory Brislane; Jake Ryan, Andrew Ryan, Josh McCarthy; Robbie Quirke, Liam Ryan (0-1), Jason Ryan; Jack Ryan (0-2), Jack Delaney (2-0); Alan Ryan (1-0), Joey McLoughney, Conor O’Meara (0-3); Kevin McCarthy (0-5,0-1f),David Young (0-1), Mark McCarthy.

Subs: Darren Delaney for McLoughney, Adam Hall form McCarthy, Kenneth Ryan for O’Meara, Willie Coffey for A Ryan.

Mullinahone: Alan Walsh; Kevin Walzer, Paul Curran, Colin Shelly; Daire O Brien, Eoin Fennelly, Alan Curran; Sean Curran, Conor O’Brien; Michael Dunne, Mikey O’Shea (0-3),Martin Kehoe (1-0); Graham Horan(0-1), Jack Shelly (0-7,0-6f), Eoin O’Dwyer (0-3).

Subs: Enda Keane for A Curran, Eoin Kelly (1-1, 1-0 pen, 0-1f) for Horan, Darragh Kelly for Dunne.

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels)