25 Jul 2022

Nenagh clubs can apply for Sports for All disability grant from dormant funds

25 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the opening of a €2m Sport for All Disability Supports Club Fund as part of this year’s NGB Dormant Accounts Fund.

The scheme will be open to the affiliated clubs of Sport Ireland recognised national governing bodies.

The fund offers every club affiliated with a Sport Ireland recognised national governing body an opportunity to provide inclusive programmes and supports for people with a disability.

“Helping the sports sector, especially the club network, to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic is a top priority, alongside the promotion of a sport-for-all ethos across the sector. There’s €2m being set aside under this new fund and it presents a great opportunity for sports clubs everywhere to consider how they might make their sport even more accessible for people in their communities, especially those with a disability," said Deputy Cahill.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that sport can offer so many benefits to people’s health and wellbeing and we needed to make that a reality on the ground for more and more people.

The fund will support the initiation or enhancement of disability specific activities within grassroots sports clubs. Clubs will apply directly to their NGB for funding. NGBs will in turn submit a consolidated application on behalf of its club network to Sport Ireland.

Clubs can apply for funding of between €1,000 and €5,000 to support the following areas:

Disability Supports Education & Training

- Disability Supports Programme Activation and Delivery

- Disability Supports Small Scale Equipment and Infrastructure.

The closing date for applications is Monday, September 1, 2022. It is anticipated that an announcement of funding allocations will be made by December.

