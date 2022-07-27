North Tipp GAA Scene: Huge win for Moneygall in intermediate

Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship:

The Semi Finals of The Watch Centre sponsored North Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship will take place this coming Friday 29th July at 7.15 pm .

Borris Ileigh and Kilruane MacDonaghs face each other in Toomevara with Conor Doyle refereeing. The other Semi Final sees Roscrea taking on Toomevara in Dolla with Alan Tierney officiating.

Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship: The final round of group games in The Watch Centre sponsored North Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship takes place this coming weekend.

The top two teams in each group progress to the knock out stages. Two out of the three first placed teams progress straight to the Semi Finals whilst the remaining top placed team joins the three second placed teams in the Quarter Finals.

In Group 1, Lorrha host Nenagh Eire Og this Friday at 7.30 pm whilst on Saturday, Borrisokane host Knockshegowna at 7.30 pm. Lorrha are currently top of the group with four points, Knockshegowna second with two points, Nenagh Eire Og third with two points and Borrisokane bottom with zero points.

The fourth round of games in Group 2 took place last week. Silvermines had an impressive 7-18 to 2-14 win over Newport last Wednesday 20th July. It was a tight first half with Silvermines leading 1-9 to 0-8 at half time but the second half was a goal fest with eight scored in the half. Niall Curran scored a hat trick for Silvermines with Ciaran Timmons (2), Sean Spillane and Adam Steed also finding the back of the net for the Mines. Portroe had a 1-14 to 0-12 win over neighbours Burgess in the other game in the group. This win secures top spot in the group for Portroe with six points with Silvermines finishing second (also on six points). Portroe defeated Silvermines in the group stages so they top the group on head to head. There is still a round of games to take place in this group this coming Saturday with both games throwing in at 7.30 pm. Burgess host Templederry Kenyons in Kilcolman whilst Newport host Portroe.

In Group 3 – Shannon Rovers host Moneygall in Ballinderry this Saturday at 7.30 whilst on Sunday morning at 11 am – Ballina host Kiladangan. Ballina are currently top of the group with four points, Kiladangan second with three points, Moneygall third on one point with Shannon Rovers bottom with zero points.

Under 19 ‘A’ Hurling Championships:

The top placed team in each group progresses to the Semi Final. The second placed team will have home advantage in the Quarter Final against the third placed team from the opposite group.

Ballina had an impressive 3-24 to 3-9 win over Nenagh Eire Og last Wednesday 20th July in the second round game in Group 1. The final game of the group takes place this Wednesday 27th at 7.30 pm when Nenagh Eire Og host Silvermines. This result will decide the placings in the group. Silvermines are currently top on two points, Ballina second on two points with Nenagh Eire Og third on zero points.

In Group 2, Roscrea will take on Kiladangan in the final game of the group on Wednesday 27th July at 7.45 pm in Roscrea with the victorious team securing home advantage in the Quarter Finals. Toomevara have already topped the group with two wins from two

Under 19 ‘B’ Hurling Championships:

In the ‘B’, the top two teams from the group progress to the knock out stages.

Final group games will take place on Wednesday 27th July at 7.30 pm.

In Group 1 – Burgess host Newport whilst Lorrha Dorrha have a bye.

In Group 2 – Borrisokane host Kilruane MacDonaghs whilst Borris Ileigh have a bye. Borris Ileigh are currently top with three points, Kilruane second with one point whilst Borrisokane are third with zero points.

‘B’ Group 3 – Moneygall/Clonakenny host Portroe, Ballinahinch/Templederry bye. Moneygall/Clonakenny are top with two points, Ballinahinch/Templederry second with two points whilst Portroe are third with zero points.

County Hurling Championships

The first round of the County Hurling Championships took place last weekend.

In the Senior, Kiladangan had a 0-18 each draw with Loughmore Castleiney, Templederry Kenyons lost out to Drom Inch on a 2-19 to 2-30 scoreline, Borris Ileigh lost to Thurles Sarsfields by 1-14 to 2-23, Toomevara had a 3-12 to 2-15 draw with Mullinahone, Nenagh Eire Og drew with Clonoulty Rossmore 3-10 to 0-19 whilst Kilruane MacDonaghs had a comprehensive 4-22 to 0-10 win over Moycarkey Borris.

In the Premier Interemediate, Silvermines defeated Moyne Templetouhy by 3-17 to 0-16, Roscrea had a 1-33 to 4-12 win over Kiladangan, Portroe had a slender 1-17 to 0-19 win over Carrick Swan, Newport lost out to St Marys by 1-22 to 1-23, Burgess had a 2-14 to 0-20 draw with Sean Treacys whilst Ballina also drew with Thurles Sarsfields – 1-17 each.

In the Intermedediate, Lorrha Dorrha had a 3-23 to 1-14 win over Carrick Davins, Shannon Rovers had a 0-17 to 2-11 draw with Kilsheelan Kilcash, Ballinahinch lost out to Knockavilla Kickhams by 2-16 to 2-20, Borrisokane lost 2-15 to 1-23 to Skeheenarinky whilst Moneygall had a 1-14 to 1-12 win over Ballingarry.