Tipperary get ready for All Ireland tilt against Cork this weekend

The fixture has been set for Tipperary's U16 team in the All-Ireland U16A camogie final.
Tipperary will play Cork next Sunday at 1.30pm in Mallow in this year’s decider, after the girls qualified for the final following last weekend’s fantastic 1-12 to 1-08 win over Galway.
Meanwhile, Cork come into the game after their 12 point semi-final win over Wexford and the Tipp players and management will be hoping for a big travelling support to shout on the girls in the big game.
Anyone looking to attend the game can purchase tickets by clicking here.
