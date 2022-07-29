Search

29 Jul 2022

Report shows Tipperary residential vacancy rates higher than national average

UReport shows Tipperary residential vacancy rates higher than national averagencertain market sees fall in house prices in Louth

Report shows Tipperary residential vacancy rates higher than national average

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The residential vacancy rate in Tipperary was 5.4% in June 2022.

This was higher than the national residential vacancy rate of 4.2%, according to figures released in the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report. 

The twice-annual residential buildings report, prepared by EY, found that a total of 86,708 residential buildings were classified as vacant across Ireland by GeoDirectory, a 5.9% drop when compared to the previous year. 

In addition to vacancies, 21,897 residential address points were classified as derelict. This total was 3.8% lower than the corresponding figure in Q2 2021. 

In Tipperary, 381 residential buildings were under construction in June 2022. Nationally, residential construction activity accelerated in the first half of the year, with 22,390 residential buildings under construction in June 2022; the number of buildings under of construction was 18.4% higher than the corresponding period in 2021.  

In Tipperary, 466 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in the 12 months to June 2022.  

Nationally, a total of 34,198 new residential addresses were added to the GeoDirectory database in the 12 months to June 2022, an increase of 34.1% on the total recorded between June 2020 and June 2021.  

The number of residential property transactions increased by 13.5% in the 12 months to May 2022, representing an additional 5,500 transactions on the corresponding figure for the previous 12 months.  

In Tipperary, there were 1,324 residential property transactions, 3.6% of which were new dwellings. The average property price in the county was €200,000.  

The average property price nationally in the 12 months to May 2022 was €338,394. When Dublin is excluded, the average property price nationally fell to €267,351. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media