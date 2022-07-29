Search

29 Jul 2022

Cloughjordan artist takes part in national August Craft Month

Time to Fly by Karen Young in Cloughjordan

29 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

Cloughjordan textile artist Karen Young is to exhibit her work as part of the national August Craft Month programme.

Karen used locally sourced, natural fabrics to create a display of flowers, birds, bees and butterflies from Irish tweed.

Karen’s Time to Fly exhibition will be free to attend at the Middle
Country Café in Cloughjordan until August 21.

Karen Young designs a range of accessories in Irish tweed and Irish linen.

August Craft Month celebrates local crafts in Ireland across the entire month.

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month.

Nationwide the month promises a packed programme of over 230 events, including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals to showcase local crafts.

For more information, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.

