WATCH: Review and preview of hurling and football action in Tipperary

Tipp GAA TV | Denis Kelly and Anthony Shelley join Stephen Gleeson to look ahead to the hurling this weekend as well as reviewing round one of the football championship! https://t.co/OWxcxbnL9I— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) August 2, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.