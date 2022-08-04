Tipperary GAA Scene: Hurling for cancer research

FBD Insurance County Championships

Last weekend saw the commencement of the FBD Insurance county senior and intermediate football championships, with a total of 14 games taking place over the weekend.

In group 1 of the senior championship, Upperchurch Drombane got their campaign off to winning ways with a 4 point win over Cahir in Dundrum, while in Fethard on Saturday evening Clonmel Commercials put in a good second half shift to overcome

Killenaule in a very well contested game. Commercials winning by 1-14 to 0-09 in the end. In group 2 Rockwell Rovers overcame Drom & Inch by 3-11 to 0-14 in Boherlahan, while in Clonmel Sportsfield Moyle Rovers recorded a comfortable 2-14 to 1-08 win over Kilsheelan Kilcash. In group 3 defending champions Loughmore Castleiney commenced the defence of their title with a hard fought 0-12 to 0-07 win over Ardfinnan in Cashel.

In the same group in Boherlahan, Moycarkey Borris scored 2-09 in an impressive win over Aherlow who ended the game scoring 1-05.

In group 4 JK Brackens were made to fight all the way to the final whistle against a determined Arravale Rovers side who eventually had to give way to the mid men by 0-09 to 0-07. In the other game in group 4 Ballyporeen claimed the points thanks to a well deserved 1-11 to 0-09 win over Eire Óg Annacarty in Cahir.

In group 1 of the Intermediate football championship, Golden Kilfeacle started their championship with a 3-11 to 0-13 win over Fr Sheehys , while the second game in the group between Moyle Rovers and Galtee Rovers did not take place as Moyle Rovers could not field a team and conceded the game.

In group 2 Ballina had 8 points to spare against Moyne-Templetuohy in Moneygall as they won by 0-11 to 0-03. In group 3 Clonmel Óg defeated JK Brackens by 4-08 to 0-07, while Clonmel Commercials overcame Fethard by 0-14 to 0-11 in Cloneen.

In group 4, Grangemockler Ballyneale had a big win over Loughmore-Castleiney, the final score being 3-18 to 0-02. This weekend the focus turns back to the hurling championship where there will be a feast of action across the weekend. Tickets for all this weekends games are now available to purchase online via the ticket section of the Tipperary GAA website at a cost of €10 for adults and €5 for students with a valid ID, there is also a weekend ticket available for €25 which represents great value for money. Under 16’s are free into our games and do not require a ticket.

Again next weekend Tipperary County Board will also be offering a tap and go service at all venues, so if you are not in a position to pre purchase your tickets you can now pay on entry to the venue with your credit or debit care. Please note that Tipperary GAA will continue to comply with Croke Park guidelines which means cash will not be taken at any venue.

Our Tipp GAA TV streaming service continues this weekend and will be broadcasting four games live and exclusively from FBD Semple Stadium. In total this year there will be up to 30 games available to view via our Tipp GAA TV streaming service with the following pricing structure in place, Season pass €120, weekend pass €25 and single game pass €10.

You can now purchase your 2022 season pass or desired game in next weekends senior football championship via the following link: https://page.inplayer.com /TipperaryGAA/

Hurling For Cancer Research 2022

The Hurling for Cancer Research celebrity match returns for its 10th annual game at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge Co Kildare on Tuesday 16 August.

As always this year’s event boasts a star-studded line-up including legendary players TJ Reid and Richie Hogan of Kilkenny, Limerick’s Tom and Dan Morrissey, Cork camogie hero Ashling Thompson, Wexford’s Lee Chin and many, many more, with comedy duo The 2 Johnnies also taking to the field.

The event, organised annually by leading trainer Jim Bolger and champion jockey Davy Russell, will also feature household names from the wider world of sport and television including presenter Miriam O’Callaghan and Boys in Green legend Paul McGrath. By now a firm favourite in the calendar of hurling fanatics across the country, Hurling for Cancer Research has succeeded in raising over €1.1 million to provide hope for better treatments and cures for cancer patients through research, and is always guaranteed to be a great day out for the family.

You can do your part to support a worthy cause and see some famous faces clash the ash by purchasing tickets from www.hurlingforcancer.ie [tickets priced €10 for adults; €15 for a family of two adults & three children U15]. If you are unable to make it on the day you can also make a donation via the same link.

For queries please contact Irish Cancer Society Community Fundraiser Emma Hayden: ehayden@irishcancer.ie

The Glen 5K

The Glen 5K makes a welcome return to the Glen of Aherlow on Saturday August 20th, organised by members of Aherlow Kilross community council and supported by Gleo of Aherlow failte society.

The Glen 5K is a run / walk from the graveyard in Lisvernane on the R664 to the entrance of Aherlow House Hotel and then along the forest track which will bring you to the finish line in the village. Premier timing systems will be there on the day to facilitate walkers and runners with their times.

The walk / run is self led and will be marked and marshalled along the way by volunteers. It is open to runners, walkers and families. The committee are encouraging families to partici[ate and make the event a family day out.

Water and refreshments will be available at the entrance to Aherlow House Hotel and in the community centre at the finish. Registrations will take place in the community centre from 3pm, with registration fees as follows; family €20 and the individual entry fee is €12.

There will be a raffle on the day along with prizes for the first man, woman and family to cross the finish line.

All funds raised go back to the local community in Aherlow, for the upkeep of the community centre and maintenance of walking routes in the glen. If you would like any further information, please contact Helen Morrissey on 086 8314443.



Healthy Eating in the GAA

The GAA are firm advocates for a healthy, well-balanced and sensible diet. Balance, flexibility, variation and experimentation are key to building healthy eating habits and a developing a healthy relationship with food. Food is fuel and should be enjoyable, there is no such thing as “good” or “bad” foods, balance is key. The benefits of a well- balanced diet are both physical and emotional and include;

• Optimised energy levels

• Increased levels of concentration

• Reduced risk of diet related illnesses

• Strong bones and teeth

• General feelings of wellbeing

Healthy Eating Guidelines (Republic of Ireland) and The Eat Well Plate (Northern Ireland) can be downloaded here to guide individuals on the most recent, evidence based recommendations.

In addition, the GAA have developed a fantastic resource, Recipes for Success booklet, aimed at young GAA players who want to maximise their performance by fuelling their bodies with real food adequately. You can find out more on the GAA website.

Sympathies

The death has taken place suddenly of Bernard Pinky O'Neill of Carrick Swan.

Pinky as he was well known was a friend to many clubs in his capacity as a physio but loved his club Carrick Swan with a passion and he represented the club at South and County committee meetings from time to time, he will be missed by so many and we extend our deep condolences to all of Bernie's family and friends at this very sad time.

A great Swan and Tipperary Gael, may he rest in peace.

Bernie's funeral arrangements are as follows,

Reposing at Walsh's funeral home in New Street, Carrick-on-Suir from 5pm - 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Burial will take place in St Mary's Cemetery after 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Nicholas Church on Thursday morning. Eircode: E32EP84

Tipperary GAA Scene

If there is anything you feel should feature in this column going forward, please feel free to forward it to pro.tipperary@gaa.ie