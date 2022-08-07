Nenagh Court: Nenagh man with a huge list of convictions is jailed for possession of drugs
A man charged with possession of cocaine and heroin has been jailed by Nenagh District Court.
Roy Forde of Cormack Drive, Nenagh, appeared before the court via video link from prison.
The court heard he had 150 criminal convictions.
He was charged with possessing heroin worth €140 and cocaine valued at €40 at The Pike, Ballingarry, Roscrea, on July 24, 2021.
The court was told that 21 of Mr Forde’s previous convictions related to drugs offences.
Solicitor Elizabeth McKeever said her client, who was currently serving a custodial sentence, was now drug-free.
Still a relatively young man, Mr Forde could put his addiction issues behind him and stop reoffending, she said.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath imposed a two-month prison sentence, concurrent to the sentence Mr Forde is currently serving.
