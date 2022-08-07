Nenagh woman who was 'going through addiction issues' is fined for shoplifting
A woman who stole groceries from a shop was going through addiction difficulties at the time, Nenagh District Court was told.
Nicole O’Dwyer, Kilkeary Cross, Nenagh, pleaded guilty to theft at Foley’s Spar, Gortlandroe, on April 24, 2021.
The court was told that Ms O’Dwyer entered the shop with a male around 7pm.
She was observed on CCTV leaving the shop without paying for groceries worth €8.85, which were never recovered.
The court heard that Ms O’Dwyer had nine previous convictions for theft.
Her solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said €10 compensation had been paid.
Ms O’Dwyer had been going through addiction issues in 2021, she said.
Her client had since spent six months at Aiséirí where she was now working as an apprentice chef, said Ms McKeever.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath imposed a €100 fine.
