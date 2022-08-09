Search

Former Tipperary manager set for return to intercounty management

09 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Former Tipperary manager Liam Kearns has emerged as the frontrunner to take over from John Maughan as Offaly football manager.

While with Tipperary, Kearns led the Premier footballers to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016. He has also been coach to Roscommon when John Evans was in charge for a brief period in 2015.

Offaly are due to make a final decision tomorrow night but Kearns, it seems, is favourite for the role. He has been involved with Roscommon club Clann na nGael in recent seasons.

Initially it looked like Tomás Ó Sé, a coach under Maughan this year, would take over from the Mayo man who was four years in charge but a change in work circumstances has apparently ruled him out of contention.

