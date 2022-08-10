Nenagh gardaí make arrests for suspected public order offences in the town
The gardaí in Nenagh District made a number of arrests for suspected breaches of public order in the past week.
There were three in Nenagh and one in Roscrea.
In Roscrea, a male was arrested following alleged criminal damage to a house in an estate in the town on Saturday last.
Meanwhile, Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station is urging members of the public to contact the gardaí to report any incidents of public order breaches in Nenagh’s town centre.
