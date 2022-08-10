Irish Water applying for licence review of Ballina waste water treatment plant

Irish Water is to seek a review of the waste water discharge licence for Ballina waste water treatment plant.

The application is to be made to the Environmental Protection Agency under Regulations 9 of the European Union (Waste Water Discharge) Regulations 2020.

In a public notice issued this week, Irish Water says the waste water works consists of a ppoposed upgraded waste water treatment plant at Ballina., construction of a new primary discharge from the plant to the Derg Heavily Modified Water Body and the decommissioning of the existing primary discharge to the Grange River.

A new storm water overflow is to be provided at Ballina waste water treatment plant

However, the existing dual function storm water and emergency overflows at Riverside pumping station and Canal Bank pumping station within the agglomeration are to be maintained.

Also to be maintained are the existing emergency overflows and Clarisford pumping station and Harbour Village pumping station.

A copy of the application and any further information required by the EPA will be available as soon as practicable from the EPA, PO Box 3000, Johnstown Castle Estate, Wexford; Irish Water, Colvill House, 24-26 Talbot Street, Dublin 1 and Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh.

Submissions in relation to the review can be made to the EPA within five weeks of the EPA receiving the application.

Ballina waste water treatment plant has been raised at numerous meetings of Nenagh Municipal District Council over the past few years, mainly by local councillor Phyll Bugler.

The plant is currently over capacity by 1,400, and among the concerns raised are issues for development and further planning applications as well as posing pollution concerns, with discharges going from the plant into the Grange River and the River Shannon.

There are hopes the new plant will cater for around 8,800 people, a significant increase on the current 4,000-person capacity.