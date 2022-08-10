Search

10 Aug 2022

Irish Water applying for licence review of Ballina waste water treatment plant

Irish Water applying for licence review of Ballina waste water treatment plant

Ballina: Irish Water applying for licence review of waste water treatment plant

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Irish Water is to seek a review of the waste water discharge licence for Ballina waste water treatment plant.

The application is to be made to the Environmental Protection Agency under Regulations 9 of the European Union (Waste Water Discharge) Regulations 2020.

In a public notice issued this week, Irish Water says the waste water works consists of a ppoposed upgraded waste water treatment plant at Ballina., construction of a new primary discharge from the plant to the Derg Heavily Modified Water Body and the decommissioning of the existing primary discharge to the Grange River.

A new storm water overflow is to be provided at Ballina waste water treatment plant

However, the existing dual function storm water and emergency overflows at Riverside pumping station and Canal Bank pumping station within the agglomeration are to be maintained.

Also to be maintained are the existing emergency overflows and Clarisford pumping station and Harbour Village pumping station.

A copy of the application and any further information required by the EPA will be available as soon as practicable from the EPA, PO Box 3000, Johnstown Castle Estate, Wexford; Irish Water, Colvill House, 24-26 Talbot Street, Dublin 1 and Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh.

Submissions in relation to the review can be made to the EPA within five weeks of the EPA receiving the application.

Ballina waste water treatment plant has been raised at numerous meetings of Nenagh Municipal District Council over the past few years, mainly by local councillor Phyll Bugler.

The plant is currently over capacity by 1,400, and among the concerns raised are issues for development and further planning applications as well as posing pollution concerns, with discharges going from the plant into the Grange River and the River Shannon.

There are hopes the new plant will cater for around 8,800 people, a significant increase on the current 4,000-person capacity.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media