PROPERTY: Gorgeous home with huge garden in the heart of Tipperary goes on sale for €500,000

'The Kinsella' is probably one of the finest examples of quality Neo-Georgian Architecture in the Midlands region, superbly constructed to the highest standard and specification. Located in the charming village of Two-Mile Borris, just 6km from Thurles and 1km from the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway.
One of only 15 houses in this exclusive rural retreat, each residence was designed by leading architects drawn on classical Irish Country Houses themes with period elegance to provide a prestigious alternative for the home buyer seeking a distinctive 'large country home'.
Click the >arrow> or 'Next' button to see the beautiful interior and surrounds of this gorgeous home.
