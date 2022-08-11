Tipperary GAA will have a minute's silence before club football fare this weekend

The Tipperary GAA county CCC will be having a minute silence in all the football championship games this weekend the 14th of August.
This is in remembrance of Dillon Quirke from Clonoulty Rossmore who passed away while playing last Friday the 5th.
