Booster jabs: HSE trying to find location for north Tipperary vaccination centre

The Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres are to run extra clinics to cater for those over 60 years and older and pregnant women who are now eligible for a booster jab.

While the centre at Scoil Carmel in Limerick will see additional clinics and Ennis Hospital will expand to cater for demand, the HSE has said that it is still working on a location for a clinic in north Tipperary.

People in north Tipperary are, in the meantime, being asked to get their booster injections through their GPs or pharmacies, or, can travel to either Limerick or Ennis.

From this Wednesday, August 10, the HSE is inviting people aged 60 years and over and pregnant women to make an appointment for their second booster dose at www.hse.ie, with appointments available from next week.

As with earlier stages of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, eligible groups will be invited to book a vaccine on a phased basis.

Appointments for their next booster will be available to 55-59 year-olds from the week commencing August 22 and to 50-54 year-olds from the week commencing August 29.

People aged 12 to 49 with underlying medical conditions will also be able to book their next booster dose in the coming weeks, with appointments available for this group from September 1.

“We are pleased to be able to expand our operations as more groups become eligible for booster vaccines. In the coming weeks we will also be announcing details of the next booster for healthcare workers.

"Our teams continue to deliver vaccines to those living in long-term care facilities and other vulnerable groups.

"We encourage everybody who is available for a booster, or indeed for a primary dose, to come forward and register to attend at a clinic at one of our centres or to inquire with a participating GP or pharmacist," said Nora Barry, operations manager, Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres.