REVEALED: The areas of Tipperary with the most and least expensive houses in June

Nenagh had the most expensive property prices in the county in June according to new figures released today by the Central Statistics Office.

According to the June 2022 Residential Price Index, the median price for property in Nenagh was €215,000.

Clonmel came second with a median of €195,000.

The least expensive median property price was Tipperary Town at €144,500.

The median price for all of Tipperary was €186,000.

Data Source: Residential Property Price Index June 2022, Figure 4.1 Median House Price by Eircode, Central Statistics Office

Nationally

Nationally property prices rose 14.1% in the year to June.

The CSO also say that the index at 163.6 points which is a significant number according to statistician in the Prices Division Viacheslav Voronovich who said:

“The RPPI has reached the value of 163.6 points for June 2022, which is equal to its highest level recorded at the peak of the property boom, in April 2007.”

Houses in the Midwest were up 11.9% in a year.

Fifty-three percent of buyers were former owners-occupiers while first time buyers accounted for 32.65.

Non-occupier buyers accounted for 13.9%

Tipperary Buyers

In all Eircode areas in Tipperary, former owner-occupiers were the most common bury type followed by first time buyers and then non-occupiers.

Cahir was an exception with former owner-occupiers and first-time buyers tied.

The number of first-time buyers and non-occupier buyers tied in Nenagh, Clonmel, Thurles and Roscrea.

No non-occupier buyers were recorded in Cahir or Carrick on Suir.