Living history: Monastic Lorrha to see re-enactment of epic O'Sullivan Beare walk

History will come to life in monastic Lorrha on August 20 when the Living History Group will re-enact the epic 500km march of O’Sullivan Beare through the area 400 years ago in 1603 as part of this year's Heritage Week.

Dónal Cam Ó Súilleabháin Béara, last great chieftain of West Cork and South Kerry, led 1,000 men, women and children from the Beare peninsula to Breifne in Leitrim following the Battle of Kinsale, with only 35 of them surviving the trek. The march is now marked by the Beara-Breifne Way which leads from west Cork through parts of Tipperary and up to Leitrim.

march re-enactment

The Last Prince Living History Display is a two-day event on August 20 and 21.

The Living History Group will be based at Tua Campsite behind The Friar’s Tavern, on August 20 from 1pm to 6pm when they will march from Lorrha to Redwood Castle, arriving at 7.15pm approximately. People can join in the walk, but booking required as a bus will bring participants back to Lorrha.

On August 21, from 10am to 12pm, the group will march to White’s Ford, Ballymacegan - the reputed historic crossing of the River Shannon by O’Sullivan Beare. A bus will bring people back to Lorrha and again booking is required.

From 2pm to 5pm,the group will be at Tua Campsite.

On both days, Conchobhar Ó Súilleabháin and his group are interested in meeting as many locals as possible and gather the local stories and folklore of the area.

You can meet his group at the campsite at Lorrha or at Redwood Castle where both young and old can share in this experience.

This is a free event, but booking required for the walks.

For further details contact 0872-031798 or email lorrhahistory@gmail.com