Tipperary third level colleges to receive over €3.5m for green initiatives

Funding of over €2.9m has been announced for the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS), which has a campus in Thurles and Clonmel, and €663,527 for Mary Immaculate College (MIC), which also has a campus in Thurles, for the upcoming academic year to aid both institutes in becoming more greener and accessible.

The funding has been welcomed by Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill.

“I’m delighted to see both these higher education institutes receive this funding, which will support a range of capital priorities," he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that with the pressing issue of climate change a significant challenge for the third level sector, this funding will assist in making college campuses greener and should help with the necessary energy upgrades needed.

“As well as meeting the climate challenge, this funding will also ensure our campuses are inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities. It can also be used to help students access laptops or other such requirements," said the Thurles-based TD.