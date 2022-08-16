Clonoulty/Rossmore versus Kilruane MacDonaghs game deferred

The senior club hurling championship game between Clonoulty/Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs has been deferred and will now be played as part of the Round 3 fixtures.
The CCC have made the changes to this weekend’s Senior Hurling Championship fixture list, after a request from both clubs to have the game played at a later date after the tragic events of recent weeks.
Instead, Clonoulty/Rossmore will now face Moycarkey/Borris this Sunday in Boherlahan, while Kilruane go up against Nenagh Eire Óg at the Ragg with the games throwing in at 12.30pm.
