Heritage Week in Tipperary: Citizen science project at Cabragh Wetlands

Swans take flight at Cabragh Wetlands
A bio blitz in the Cabragh Wetlands outside Thurles will allow people to get hands-on with heritage as part of National Heritage Week 2022, which runs until Sunday, August 21.
As part of the bio blitz in Cabragh Wetlands volunteers can join experts this Saturday, August 20, at 10am as they work together to calculate how many different species of wildlife reside in Cabragh Wetlands.
It is an opportunity to engage in citizen science where people identify and register the different species in their area.
To get involved, contact 087-7962177 or email cabraghwetlandsmembers@gmail.com
