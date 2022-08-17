Club Fixtures: Hurling action gets back underway this weekend

County Tipperary
19-08-2022 (Fri)
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship
Drom & Inch V Shannon Rovers in Dolla 6.45
20-08-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship
Golden Kilfeacle V Lorrha in Templetuohy 2.30
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Skeheenarinky in Cahir 7.00
Boherlahan Dualla V Carrick Davins in Clonmel Sportsfield 7.00
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballina V Killenaule in Borris-Ileigh 2.00
Cashel King Cormacs V Portroe in FBD Semple Stadium 5.30
Sean Treacys V St Marys in Bansha 7.00
Carrick Swans V Clonakenny in Littleton 7.00
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship
Holycross/Ballycahill V Toomevara in FBD Semple Stadium 4.00
Kiladangan V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Dolla 7.00
21-08-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballinahinch V Borrisokane in Toomevara 1.30
Arravale Rovers V Kilsheelan/Kilcash in Cahir 2.30
Cappawhite V Moneygall in Holycross 3.00
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Burgess V Newport in Nenagh 2.00
Roscrea V Silvermines in Toomevara 3.00
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship
Clonoulty/Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonaghs in The Ragg 12.30
JK Brackens V Loughmore/Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium 2.30
Borris-Ileigh V Templederry Kenyons in Nenagh 3.30
Drom & Inch V Thurles Sarsfields in FBD Semple Stadium 4.15
Mid Tipperary
17-08-2022 (Wed)
Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19A Hurling Semi-Finals
Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg V Drom & Inch in Holycross 6.45
JK Brackens V Holycross/Ballycahill in THe Ragg 6.45
20-08-2022 (Sat)
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Quarter-Finals
Thurles Sarsfields V JK Brackens in Templemore 7.00
Upperchurch/Drombane V Loughmore/Castleiney in Drombane 7.00
North Tipperary
17-08-2022 (Wed)
Ger Gavin U19A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Toomevara V Ballina in Toomevara 7.00
Silvermines V Roscrea in Dolla 7.00
Ger Gavin U19B Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Clonakenny/Moneygall V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Borris-Ileigh 7.00
Borris-Ileigh V Burgess in Cloughjordan 7.00
West Tipperary
17-08-2022 (Wed)
U19B Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Golden/Kilfeacle V Arravale Rovers in Bansha 7.00
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Cappawhite Gaels in Dundrum 7.00
Junior A Hurling Championship
Lattin/Cullen V Cashel King Cormacs in Annacarty 7.15
U19A Football Championship
Rockwell/Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in New Inn 7.30
18-08-2022 (Thu)
Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Clonoulty/Rossmore V Golden/Kilfeacle in Clonoulty 7.15
21-08-2022 (Sun)
Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly in Dundrum 12.00
23-08-2022 (Tue)
Junior A Football Championship
Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Kilcommon 7.30
South Tipperary
17-08-2022 (Wed)
Junior A Hurling Championship
Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Killenaule in Monroe 7.30
Father Sheehys V St Marys in Goatenbridge 7.30
Fethard V Clonmel Óg in Anner Park, Cloneen 7.30
Ballingarry V Carrick Swans in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30
St Patricks V Cahir in Fethard 7.30
18-08-2022 (Thu)
U19B Hurling Championship
Moyle Rovers V Ballingarry in Anner Park, Cloneen 7.30
21-08-2022 (Sun)
U19B Hurling Championship
St Patricks V Grangemockler/Ballyneale in Clonmel Sportsfield 6.00
