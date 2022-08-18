U19 Mid and North hurling championships down to finals after semi-final fare

The mid and north Tipperary U19 hurling championships are down to their respective final stages after a Wednesday of semi-final fare threw up some entertaining ties.

In the north A semi-finals, Ballina made a big impression as they got the better of Toomevara in St Michael's Park. The lakesiders were full value for the win, with centre back Jack Collins proving to be the big difference with a big performance as they clinched their spot in the final.

Adam Hall and Darragh McCarthy tried hard to drag the host into contention at various stages, but Ballina always had that bit extra as they seen the game out in a 0-22 to 1-13 score-line.

In the other semi-final, there was somewhat of a surprise with the result as Roscrea produced a brilliant win over favourites Silvermines in Dolla yesterday.

Leading 0-11 to 1-5 at half time, Roscrea took complete control of the game in the second half, building up a ten point lead going into the final ten minutes, and held on to win despite two late Conor McKelvey goals with the final score reading 1-19 to 3-7.

The final between Roscrea and Ballina has already been fixed for Toomevara next Wednesday, August 24th at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, in the B competitions in the north, Borris-Ileigh booked their place in the decider with a convincing 5-12 to 3-9 win over Burgess in Borris-Ileigh.

Eddie Ryan was the star of the show, scoring a big total of 2-11 of his side's final score line, while Tipp minor star Paddy McCormack also goaled during the game.

They will face Moneygall/Clonakenny in the final who got the better of Kilruane MacDonaghs after a late goal in the final five minutes sealed the win for the combo on a 2-16 to 2-11 score-line.

The mid championship provided fantastic entertainment last night, as it took extra time to separate Thurles Sarsfields and Drom & Inch in their semi-final bout in Holycross.

Drom looked to have done enough to win the game as they led by three points deep in injury time, but a last gasp goal from Sars took it to extra time, where the Thurles men ran out easy winners by 2-28 to 2-20.

They will face Holycross/Ballycahill in the final who ran out easy winners against JK Brackens, easing to a 3-23 to 1-11 win as last year's county minor finalists face off in the final yet again.