Search

18 Aug 2022

U19 Mid and North hurling championships down to finals after semi-final fare

U19 Mid and North hurling championships down to finals after semi-final fare

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The mid and north Tipperary U19 hurling championships are down to their respective final stages after a Wednesday of semi-final fare threw up some entertaining ties.

In the north A semi-finals, Ballina made a big impression as they got the better of Toomevara in St Michael's Park. The lakesiders were full value for the win, with centre back Jack Collins proving to be the big difference with a big performance as they clinched their spot in the final. 

Adam Hall and Darragh McCarthy tried hard to drag the host into contention at various stages, but Ballina always had that bit extra as they seen the game out in a 0-22 to 1-13 score-line.

In the other semi-final, there was somewhat of a surprise with the result as Roscrea produced a brilliant win over favourites Silvermines in Dolla yesterday.

Leading 0-11 to 1-5 at half time, Roscrea took complete control of the game in the second half, building up a ten point lead going into the final ten minutes, and held on to win despite two late Conor McKelvey goals with the final score reading 1-19 to 3-7.

The final between Roscrea and Ballina has already been fixed for Toomevara next Wednesday, August 24th at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, in the B competitions in the north, Borris-Ileigh booked their place in the decider with a convincing 5-12 to 3-9 win over Burgess in Borris-Ileigh.

Eddie Ryan was the star of the show, scoring a big total of 2-11 of his side's final score line, while Tipp minor star Paddy McCormack also goaled during the game.

They will face Moneygall/Clonakenny in the final who got the better of Kilruane MacDonaghs after a late goal in the final five minutes sealed the win for the combo on a 2-16 to 2-11 score-line.

The mid championship provided fantastic entertainment last night, as it took extra time to separate Thurles Sarsfields and Drom & Inch in their semi-final bout in Holycross. 

Drom looked to have done enough to win the game as they led by three points deep in injury time, but a last gasp goal from Sars took it to extra time, where the Thurles men ran out easy winners by 2-28 to 2-20.

They will face Holycross/Ballycahill in the final who ran out easy winners against JK Brackens, easing to a 3-23 to 1-11 win as last year's county minor finalists face off in the final yet again.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media