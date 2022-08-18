Tipperary train station accounted for one incident under Operation Twin Track
The gardaí made one arrest in Tipperary under the recent Operation Twin Track public transport Garda initiative.
While the operation concentrated mainly on the Dublin area, it also took in national rail routes, among them those between Dublin and Limerick, Cork, Galway, Dundalk, Sligo and Tralee.
Figures released from the operation on July 29 show that out of the seven alleged incidents recorded nationally, one was in Templemore for an incident of drunkenness at the local train station.
