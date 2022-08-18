Search

18 Aug 2022

Camogie: FIxtures ahead of opening weekend of club action

Tipperary camogie

Enda Treacy

18 Aug 2022 9:34 PM

FBD Insurance Round 1 Championship Fixtures (First named team at home)

Friday 19th Aug

Jnr B C /Ship Grp 1
Gortanhoe Glengoole v Moycarkey Borris at 7pm
Ref: Pat lynch

Jnr B C /Ship Grp 2
Silvermines v St.Cronan’s at 7pm
Ref: Jim Lees

Saturday 20th Aug

Senior C/Ship Grp 1
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Burgess/Duharra at 6pm
Ref: Paul Carew

Thurles Sarsfields v Cashel King Cormacs at 6pm
Ref: Kieran Slattery

Snr C/Ship Grp 2
Drom-Inch v Nenagh Eire Og at 6pm
Ref: Eddie Kennedy

Eire Og Annacarty v Clonoulty Rossmore at 6pm
Ref: T.P Sullivan

Intermediate C/Ship
Boherlahan Dualla v Borris-Ileigh at 6.30pm
Ref: Jason Lyons

Cahir v Kilruane MacDonagh’s at 6pm
Ref: M.Duffy

Newport Ballinhainch v Shannon Rovers at 6pm
Ref: Tommy Ryan


Jnr A C/Ship Grp 1
Templemore v Moneygall at 6pm
Ref: Donal leahy


Jnr A C/Ship Grp 2
Kiladangan v Brian Borus at 4pm
Ref: Mike Ryan

Sunday 21st Aug

Jnr A C/Ship Grp 1
St.Ritas v Drom-Inch at 6pm
Ref: Jim Symons

Jnr A C/Ship Grp 2
Lorrha v Ballina at 12noon
Ref: Sean Maher

Jnr B C/Ship Grp 1
Carrick Swans v Cashel King Cormacs at 6pm
Ref: Luke Foran

Jnr B C/Ship Grp 2
Ballingarry v Moyle Rovers at 6pm
Ref: Julian O’Dwyer

Jnr B2 C/Ship
Eire Og Annacarty v Boherlahan Dualla at 6pm
Ref: Paul Carew

Shannon Rovers v Clonoulty Rossmore at 6pm
Ref: Philip Shannhan

Ballybacon Grange v Toomevara at 6pm
Ref: Pat lynch

