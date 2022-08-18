Camogie: FIxtures ahead of opening weekend of club action

FBD Insurance Round 1 Championship Fixtures (First named team at home)
Friday 19th Aug
Jnr B C /Ship Grp 1
Gortanhoe Glengoole v Moycarkey Borris at 7pm
Ref: Pat lynch
Jnr B C /Ship Grp 2
Silvermines v St.Cronan’s at 7pm
Ref: Jim Lees
Saturday 20th Aug
Senior C/Ship Grp 1
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Burgess/Duharra at 6pm
Ref: Paul Carew
Thurles Sarsfields v Cashel King Cormacs at 6pm
Ref: Kieran Slattery
Snr C/Ship Grp 2
Drom-Inch v Nenagh Eire Og at 6pm
Ref: Eddie Kennedy
Eire Og Annacarty v Clonoulty Rossmore at 6pm
Ref: T.P Sullivan
Intermediate C/Ship
Boherlahan Dualla v Borris-Ileigh at 6.30pm
Ref: Jason Lyons
Cahir v Kilruane MacDonagh’s at 6pm
Ref: M.Duffy
Newport Ballinhainch v Shannon Rovers at 6pm
Ref: Tommy Ryan
Jnr A C/Ship Grp 1
Templemore v Moneygall at 6pm
Ref: Donal leahy
Jnr A C/Ship Grp 2
Kiladangan v Brian Borus at 4pm
Ref: Mike Ryan
Sunday 21st Aug
Jnr A C/Ship Grp 1
St.Ritas v Drom-Inch at 6pm
Ref: Jim Symons
Jnr A C/Ship Grp 2
Lorrha v Ballina at 12noon
Ref: Sean Maher
Jnr B C/Ship Grp 1
Carrick Swans v Cashel King Cormacs at 6pm
Ref: Luke Foran
Jnr B C/Ship Grp 2
Ballingarry v Moyle Rovers at 6pm
Ref: Julian O’Dwyer
Jnr B2 C/Ship
Eire Og Annacarty v Boherlahan Dualla at 6pm
Ref: Paul Carew
Shannon Rovers v Clonoulty Rossmore at 6pm
Ref: Philip Shannhan
Ballybacon Grange v Toomevara at 6pm
Ref: Pat lynch
