Family fun day: Portroe's village's vintage festival back after Covid disruption

Following a break over the last two years due to the Covid pandemic, Portroe Vintage group are back this Sunday, August 21, with the return of their annual vintage-based family fun and community day.

While the event is usually run as a fundraiser for parish-based events, this year's show is being run as a fundraiser for North Tipperary Hospice, which like many other charitable organisations undertakes amazing work in our communities.

Portroe Vintage Group are pleased to be running the event on the lands of Pat Egan, situated close to Youghal Quay in Youghal, close to the village of Newtown.

Pat is again making his extensive collection of vintage items available on the day in a programme that will feature a wide range of family attractions and fun and entertainment for all age groups.



Local food will also be available to purchase on the scenic site, situated close to the shores of Lough Derg.

SIDE ATTRACTIONS

On top of a huge display of vintage tractors and farm machinery, there will be side attractions galore. The event proved highly successful and attracted large crowds for the inaugural staging back in 2018 and has been drawing large crowds ever since.

Highlights over past years have been the displays by the Irish Vintage Club and wellie throwing competition, while the traditional dancing and displays of the blacksmith have also thrilled the crowds. There will also be music by a host of local artists this Sunday.

Vintage and classic cars will be on display and there will be a Vintage Dress competition as well as an animal farm to delight children on a site that has plenty of parking space.

Part of the vast entertainment on show will include displays by members of the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service, butter making, threshing in the old fashioned way, fly casting lessons and there will be a host of trade stalls as well as an exhibition by members of Tipperary Civil Defence.

Portroe man, Pat Egan on whose lands the event is being staged, is a fanatical collector of old tractors and other vintage farming tools.

Pat has developed sheds on the site to create a large museum that houses the most wonderful vintage machinery collection you are ever likely to see.

Pat has been collecting and restoring vintage farm machinery and tools for half a century and the fruits of his efforts are amazing, and will be there for all to see.

Sunday's family fun day is one of the rare occasions that the wider public will have full access to Pat's vast collection, which will be on show together with a host of other ancient machines being brought on site by other local vintage enthusiasts.

The chairman of the organising committee is Portroe farmer Pat Hickey, who revealed that the funds generated will go to North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Gates to the big event on Sunday will open at 11.30am and there is free entry for children under 16.