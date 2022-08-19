Nenagh Éire Óg's GAA giants join rising stars for club's amazing summer camp

The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Academy sponsored by Albany Home & Decor and A Sportsman’s Dream Gaelic Games Summer camp was held last week and it was a tremendous success with close to 100 children attending over the sun drenched few days.

The coaching team in place was a real dream team with the children coming away from each day delighted with the camp.

Thanks to Niall for organising the camp, to Pat for leading the event over the three days, to our county stars Sam O’Farrell, Grace O’Brien and Jake Morris for their support and time at the camp and to all the many brilliant coaches and helpers who made the camp the great event it was.

Everyone at the camp also came together to wish Barry Heffernan a full recovery and we look forward to seeing him back in action for Nenagh Éire Óg and Tipperary.

Tipperary Draw: All receipts for last year’s draw are being issued at the moment by the County Board. These receipts also contain the brochure for next year’s draw. Our club promoters will be contacting all members in the coming weeks re the new draw which starts on September 2.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to the family of William Fogarty who sadly passed away last week. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Development update: Work is continuing on the development of our new full sized pitch with the fencing work complete and the site now secure.

This is a most exciting time for the club with this phase of the work due to be completed by the end of September.

To fund this, the club is offering packages on club membership for individuals and families; please contact any club officer or committee member for information.

Under 5: Our little boys continue to train at 10am on Saturday mornings, we are moving to the astro pitch to train for the next few weeks and we will be organising a few blitzes for early September. The boys have great fun and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out, any questions call John on 087-1365053.

Under 7: Training continues Wednesday evening from 6-7pm and Saturday mornings from 10-11am on the outside field. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Our Under 9 boys had football games Saturday morning last v's JK Brackens in McDonagh Park. Great effort and skills on show from the boys and three really competitive games took place. Huge thanks to JK Brackens for making the trip up to Nenagh and we hope to play them again in football later in the year. Hurling/Football training continues on Wednesday evenings and we hope to have hurling games lined up for the boys next Saturday morning again. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Our Under 11 boys played hurling matches last weekend. On Saturday morning two teams travelled to Roscrea and on Sunday morning the other team played Borrisokane in MacDonagh Park. Despite the very warm conditions all three games were very even and keenly contested. Huge improvements from all the boys lately with all the practicing and camps. Training continues on Tuesday for hurling and football. New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for more details.

Under 13: Our A panel lost to Roscrea on Tuesday evening last in Nenagh. The boys led at half time but Roscrea found an extra gear in the second half to pull away and take the spoils on this occasion. Both the A and C panel played Newport in Newport on Tuesday evening, August 16. Training Wednesday and Friday at 6.30.

Under 15: Our Under 15s played Kilruane last Thursday evening in Nenagh with the match concluding in a draw. Conditions were extremely warm and the team played admirably. They play Lorrha this Thursday evening at 7pm in Lorrha. Training continues Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8 p.m.

Under 17: Well done to all of our Under 17 boys who played in the Under 19 championship last week, unfortunately it wasn't to be but everyone from this squad who played in the older age group gave a great performance on the night. The Under 17s played Ballina in Ballina on Monday evening, August 15. U17 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50pm unless there is a match.