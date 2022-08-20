WOW: Check out this beautiful 100-year-old stone farmhouse on sale in Newport
Curraghduff is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom stone cottage on sale in Killoscully for €350,000.
The recently upgraded, 100-year-old farmhouse is located down a winding driveway and surrounded by trees.
It is located by a river and would be any wildlife lover's dream.
Inside highlights include a study, a family room, a newly refurbished solid fuel stove and open fire.
The property is listed by DNG Michael Gilmartin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.