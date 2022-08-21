Tipperary GAA club's CLÁR funding approval is welcomed by local councillor
Newport’s Cllr Fiona Bonfield has welcomed the news that Kilcommon’s Sean Treacy GAA Club has received €50,000 under CLÁR funding to upgrade the car park at their facility.
The Labour councillor said she had worked with the club and council officials to make the application.
